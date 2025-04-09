Workmates love ends in tragedy

A 43-year-old driver at North West District Council is said to have committed suicide after allegedly killing his 40 year old girlfriend, who was also an employee of the same Council.

The tragic deaths were announced on Tuesday afternoon at the end of a special Full Council Meeting in Maun.

The man has been identified as Ologile Kanyetso and the woman as Tshepo Mainga.

The matter was reported to the Police soon after the incident on Tuesday morning this week.

Maun Police Station Commander Joseph Lepodise confirmed the incident.

“This morning we received a report that a certain woman in Sedie ward was found unconscious in her house. According to the report, she seemingly sustained head injuries as she had visible wounds on her head and was bleeding.”

Lepodise explained that the police rushed to the scene and indeed found the woman’s motionless body and rushed her to Letsholathebe II Memorial hospital where she was certified dead on arrival.

The deceased’s 20-year-old daughter who was in the company of her aunt are said to have immediately reported the incident to the police upon discovering her in a bad state.

The first suspect became the woman’s boyfriend, a driver at the Council who resided in Sanyedi ward in Maun.

“The police followed the man to his house, but on arrival they found him already dead. He was found hanging in his house seemingly having committed suicide,” Lepodise further explained.

His body was also rushed to Letsholathebe hospital where he was certified dead.

The two bodies are said to be in the hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.