Slain in his sleep

Slain in his sleep
SLAIN IN HIS SLEEP: Matlhare

Bluetown woman accused of killing dozing lover

Hundreds of interested onlookers piled into the Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning as a local woman was arraigned for the weekend murder of her boyfriend.

The suspect, Lillian Moakole, 51, is said to have stabbed her live-in lover, Donald Matlhare in the neck while he slept in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is believed the couple had argued earlier in the day, at which point the unemployed Moakole reportedly left to go drinking.

It is alleged that when she returned to her Bluetown home at around 0230hrs, she foun...

