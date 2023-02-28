Valentine murder suspect arrested

A 32-year-old man of Mochudi village in Kgatleng district has been arrested in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old young woman who was killed in Maun on Valentine's Day.

Ramatua James Tladi was expected to make his first appearance before Maun magistrate court on Thursday morning to answer for a murder charge of Lefika Rose Mokgatle who was found dead in her bedroom in Maun on February 14th, 2023.

Maun station commander, Dennis Zilawe confirmed that when the girl was found dead by his father who is a police officer, a cable was tied tightly around her neck but she was confirmed ...