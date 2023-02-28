Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

A genius from the streets

By

Published

A genius from the streets
Sefalana with his adoptive parents

FSS top achiever, a future Botswana President

"There's no hurry. I've so much time to think about what I want to do with my life."

These are the words of 18-year- old Elvis Sefalana, who is amongst the country's 14 BGCSE Top achievers of 2022. The former Francistown Senior School student got six A*, two As and three Bs.

On Wednesday afternoon a small group led by Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture, Buti Billy gathered to honour the lanky genius from Coloured location in Francistown.

Described as a well behaved child by various speakers, the young Sefalana had displayed...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers

News

No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers

Former Nyangabgwe hospital drivers lose court case About 21 litigants previously employed as ambulance drivers at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital have lost their case at...

5 hours ago
Promoting a natural glow Promoting a natural glow

Business

Promoting a natural glow

Simple skincare with stunning results Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products...

14/02/2023
Field of death Field of death

News

Field of death

Murdered granny's remains found in her field... but is there a serial killer at large? On 12th January, Garebaitse Gaofitlhelwe was found tied-up in...

07/02/2023
The poor man feels it The poor man feels it

News

The poor man feels it

Moselewapula's battle with poverty and unemployment The last time Baganne Mokgosi had any source of income was in 2013, and for the las 10...

24/01/2023
Dancing in the cold Dancing in the cold

News

Trying new things

*A life of hustle and adventure south of the border

17/01/2023
Murder most strange Murder most strange

News

Murder most strange

*Pastor accused of buying sex then killing sex worker

17/01/2023
Beyond borders Beyond borders

Business

Beyond borders

Botswana Railways launch new Bulawayo trade route Botswana Railways have signed a potentially game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Zimbabwean counterparts in an...

27/12/2022
Fear in the classroom Fear in the classroom

News

Fear in the classroom

'Teachers living in terror as students unleash violence,' warn BOSETU A spate of violent attacks by students on teachers and fellow students has sent...

27/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.