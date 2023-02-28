A genius from the streets

FSS top achiever, a future Botswana President

"There's no hurry. I've so much time to think about what I want to do with my life."

These are the words of 18-year- old Elvis Sefalana, who is amongst the country's 14 BGCSE Top achievers of 2022. The former Francistown Senior School student got six A*, two As and three Bs.

On Wednesday afternoon a small group led by Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture, Buti Billy gathered to honour the lanky genius from Coloured location in Francistown.

Described as a well behaved child by various speakers, the young Sefalana had displayed...