A helping hand

Canada-based reader touched by woman's plight

Touched by last week’s story ‘Hunger and Handcuffs’ about a woman who was locked up for stealing P134 worth of beef stew, a kind-hearted Samaritan has reached out with an offer to help.

Last Tuesday, G-West Customary Court told a tearful, Monalisa Yotamu, 47, that she would be remanded in prison while awaiting sentence for her sticky fingers.

Once again supported by crutches, the Zimbabwean returned to court this Tuesday where she was in for more bad news.

Fined P500 for the theft, the broke lady was unable to pay.

It meant Yotamu ...