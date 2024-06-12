Unique fuel quality checks for shell customers

Vivo Energy Botswana has set in place an advanced product quality control mechanisms to ensure high-quality Shell fuels and lubricants for its customers.

Vivo Energy Botswana distributes and markets Shell fuels and lubricants in Botswana and operates in accordance with Shell’s global Health, Safety, Security Environment and Quality (HSSEQ) standards, and in strict adherence to all applicable local legislation.

Shell stands for quality and innovation brought to life through its retail proposition: “Go Well” which seeks to make life’s journeys better, underpinned by the pillars of Better products and services, better experiences and better people and communities.

As a result the company sets and maintains the very highest standards in all HSSEQ aspects, including controlling product quality across its supply chain.

Seeking to differentiate itself and the Shell products that it markets and ensuring that Shell’s high-quality fuels and lubricants reach the end-user at the exact quality levels they should, Vivo Energy Botswana has put in place elaborate long standing quality control processes along its entire supply chain.

Due to regulatory changes consolidating the supply chain for Vivo Energy and similar market players, Vivo Energy Botswana has taken the extra step of ensuring quality testing of all products received from the fuel’s supplier.

To ensure that products received meet agreed specifications before going on to its network of service stations, the check includes density check, water, and appearance testing.

Vivo Energy Botswana also has a modern fuel-testing laboratory at the company’s Francistown Depot, where additional product tests like distillation and flashpoint take place, in addition to basic checks.

The lab is SADCAS ISO 17025:2017 accredited, making it the only local fuel testing lab with this standard in Botswana.

The accreditation assures the competency of the laboratory and its personnel. Another key pillar of our robust quality check tools is mobile quality testing laboratory that allows conducting product quality spot checks regularly at service stations across the country.

This ensures that there is consistently delivery on customer promise regarding the unique quality benefit Shell fuels offer.

With Shell quality fuels having been used by customers in Botswana for over 50 years, Vivo Energy Botswana endeavours to maintain the same quality standards.

With a retail offering which includes fuels, lubricants, convenience stores, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to business customers across a range of sectors such as marine, aviation, mining, construction, power, transport, agriculture and manufacturing, Vivo Energy Group operates and markets its products in countries across Africa with a network of over 3,900 service stations in 28 markets operating under the Engen and Shell brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries.