Court drama as Briton attacks journalist

David Holland, a 36-year-old British national, caused a commotion at the Francistown Magistrates Court on Wednesday when he threatened Botswana Press Agency (BOPA) journalist Thamani Shabani for filming him.

The outburst escalated as Holland, under heavy police escort, hurled profanities at Shabani and attempted to chase him down.

The officers however, managed to restrain him before the situation worsened.

Holland, who was arrested a day before for absconding court since April last year, appeared before Principal Magistrate Tshepo Magetse yesterday and was denied bail.

He now faces five charges, including assault and making threats to kill.

On the first count of common assault, Holland allegedly slapped his wife on her face on the 20th of April last year.

On the second count it is alleged that on April 23rd, 2024, he engaged in dangerous acts with arms by discharging two shorts from a 30.6 shotgun in front of his parents.

Thirdly, he is accused of threatening to kill his wife by placing a knife on her neck and uttered threat to kill words on the 27th of April.

Still on the same day he allegedly slapped and kicked his wife resulting in bruises.

On the last count he is accused of intimidating Mona-lisa Daniell Mungure by threatening to harm her family.

During the bail hearing, Principal Magistrate Magetse noted the gravity of Holland’s actions, stating that granting him bail would likely defeat the ends of justice as it would send a message that absconding and disregarding legal obligations carry no serious consequences.

“In the interest of maintaining the integrity of the judicial process, bail is denied,” Magistrate Magetse ruled.

Holland will remain in custody and is set to return to court next Wednesday to enter a plea.