Teenage girl found dead

Police have launched an intense investigation into the death of a young woman after her lifeless body was found dumped by the roadside at Tumasera village on Wednesday morning.

The body of 20-year-old Sinah Ntsa was found under mysterious circumstances at Malete ward, with no visible injuries or blood.

The chilling discovery has raised suspicions of foul play, with Police from Martins Drift station taking into custody a resident for questioning.

Acting Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso confirmed the probe but said it is still too early to point any accusing fingers. “We cannot confirm if this person is the prime suspect as it is still early in the investigation,” Koketso revealed. “For now, they are assisting us as we try to determine what led to the tragic death of this young woman.”

ASP Koketso noted that a postmortem is yet to be conducted to uncover the cause of death.

“We received the report on Wednesday morning and when we rushed to the scene, we found the young woman lying by the roadside. She was taken to Sefhare Primary Hospital, where she was certified dead,” Koketso said adding that although they are still investigating, they suspect she was murdered.

According to the police, Sinah left their home in Malete ward around 1900 hours on Tuesday to buy vegetables but never returned.

The police chief says this is the first murder case to be registered in their jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.