Under-investigation BDF boss redeployed

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commander, Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo, has redeployed a senior military police (MP) officer who is under investigation for alleged maladministration and missing firearms.

The senior officer is being investigated for four guns—one AK47 and three pistols which went missing under his care.

Despite the investigations, the said officer has been in his position and shared the same office with the three-man team tasked with probing him.

That raised a huge concern within the barracks with some questioning the safety of the investigators.

However, information gathered by this publication is that the under-investigation boss has since been redeployed to Ground Forces Unit far away from the Military Police.

When contacted, Director of Protocol and Public Affairs, Colonel Magosi Moshagane was diplomatic with the answer. “This serves to confirm receipt of your questionnaire, wherein you enquire about some allegations regarding the transfer of personnel in the employment of the BDF. Please be advised that the issues you raise in your questionnaire are purely administrative and relate to contractual obligations between the employer and the employee.”

The BDF mouthpiece further explained that they are unable to respond to such questions as raised. “However, it may be important to inform you that the BDF routinely undertakes adjustments regarding the placement of personnel informed by capacity and capability requirements to meet operational efficiency. These remain internal administrative measures that cannot be shared with the public,” he said in conclusion.

Despite the BDF non-committal, a section of its members called to thank this publication for the role it played for safety and accountability measures. “We hope the investigations will now go smoothly without interference,” said one of the soldiers at SSKB.