UDC gears up for two horse race

Leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko, has declared that the upcoming October 2024 general elections will be a two-horse race between the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and his party, the UDC.

Addressing a rally in Shorobe village on August 13th during the launch of UDC’s Parliamentary candidate for Maun North Constituency, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho, Boko emphasized that his party is poised to run a formidable campaign that will leave the BDP candidates struggling to keep up.

“We are going to emulate Letsile Tebogo in what he did at the historic win at the Olympics. For the first time in Botswana’s history, we will take over governance,” Boko confidently stated.

In his speech, Boko dismissed the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and its leader, Dumelang Saleshando, who is also contesting in Maun North, as a non-threat.

Instead, Boko positioned the election as a clear choice between the BDP and UDC, with no mention of other contenders.

“What you need to observe is that there are only two options: you either elect the BDP if you support its policies that force people to live in abject poverty, or you vote for the UDC, which is promising better jobs, better pay, better health care, and better education. The choice is yours,” Boko emphasized.

He further criticized the BDP government, accusing it of failing its citizens by offering inadequate pensions and low wages, such as the P1,084 minimum wage.

Boko promised that a UDC-led government would put an end to such policies, pledging to increase the monthly old-age pension to P1,800 at age 60 instead of 65, introduce a National Community Service programme with a P2,500 allowance compared to the current P600, and establish a P4,000 living wage.

As the campaign heats up, all eyes will be on Maun North and the larger political landscape as Botswana heads towards what could be one of its most competitive elections in history.