SPSS Alumni Sets Eyes on Classroom of the Future as School Turns 50

Selibe Phikwe Senior School (SPSS) Alumni has proudly announced the launch of its “1000 x 1000” fundraising campaign, an initiative to build a state-of-the-art classroom designed for future-ready learning.

This comes as the school marks its 50th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of academic excellence and community impact.

The campaign is an ambitious project aimed at rallying 2000 alumni to each pledge BWP1,000.00 between August 19th and September 19th, 2024, to construct the modern classroom.

The planned facility will be equipped with cutting-edge educational technology and resources to enhance learning experiences and ensure that students are well-prepared for the demands of the 21st century.

“Fifty years is a crowning achievement for our beloved school. It has raised more than two generations of students who have significantly impacted our socio-economic fortunes as a nation. The alumni proudly embrace this history and purpose,” said Mphoeng Mphoeng, the Project Fundraiser.

“We believe that investing in our school’s infrastructure is a befitting jewel on the 50th-anniversary crown. Investing in the future of our students as we drive towards a knowledge economy is everything this campaign is about.”

The new classroom will provide a better learning environment and inspire future students to strive for excellence.

It will integrate advanced digital tools such as interactive whiteboards, tablets, and virtual reality (VR) systems to enhance learning experiences and provide access to global resources.

Adaptive learning platforms and data analytics will tailor educational content to individual student needs and progress, making learning more personalized and effective.

The campaign is set to launch on August 16th, 2024, at Cresta Lodge.

“Our invitation for contributions is not limited to just our alumni but also to corporates who are aligned with making an impact and changing the fortunes of our children, education, technology, skills development, and more,” said Mphoeng.

“The campaign name reflects our goal, but it is by no means exclusive. We welcome all contributions, whether more or less than what our name suggests. Donors will be recognized on a dedicated donor wall at the new classroom facility.”

Gaositege Chakalisa, SPSS School Head, added, “Selibe Phikwe Senior Secondary School has a rich history of academic excellence and community involvement. With the support of its alumni, the school aims to continue its tradition of providing exceptional education and preparing students for future success.”

The “1000 x 1000” campaign represents not just a milestone for SPSS, but a bold step toward the future. It is an opportunity for alumni, current students, and corporate partners to join hands in shaping a legacy of innovation and excellence for generations to come.