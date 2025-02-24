Two die in a road accident

Two people died yesterday morning after an Isuzu Double Cab vehicle they were traveling in overturned between Makobo and Jamataka villages near Francistown.

Tatitown Station Commander, Superintendent Boipuso Baatweng confirmed the tragic incident stating that ten other passengers sustained injuries and were admitted at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“So far two fatalities have been confirmed as a 32-year-old male and female 52. The deceased are all from the Nseche ward in Makobo. Their car had twelve occupants all from Makobo including the driver,” he said.

The Station Commander added that the deceased were certified dead upon arrival at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital.

He further stated that they are still investigating to establish the cause of the accident.