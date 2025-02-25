Soldier burns three to death and wounds cop

Woodhall police in Lobatse have launched a manhunt for a soldier who reportedly set on fire a house burning three people and injuring a police officer.

The tragic incident occurred in Kgomokasitwa village early this morning at around 0130 hrs.

Botswana Police Service Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Near Bagali confirmed the gruesome murder incident.

“A case of murder has been reported to the police. A member of Botswana Defence Force went to the house where a 69- year-old woman was asleep with a girl aged 17 and an 8-year-old boy and torched the house. He allegedly went to one of the police officer’s house and wounded his with a gunshot, ” explained Bagali who was reluctant to divulge further details.

Assistant Commissioner Bagali has appealed to the public to assist with the arrest of the suspect who is still at large.

“He is reportedly armed with a service firearm and dangerous to the people. Whoever finds him should quickly alert the police,” added Bagali.

It is alleged that the suspect had a defilement case, and the victim was a member of the family that he torched.