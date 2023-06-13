Three people go missing in Molepolole

The month of June started on a sad note with three people, a young man and two women reported missing by the police in Molepolole. According to Superintendent Wemelenna Mokamogo two people went missing on Friday, June 2nd and the other one on Sunday the 4th of June. The woman, aged 64 and about 1.5 […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Mmopane, Molepolole, Motswasele Junior School, Superintendent Wemelenna Mokamogo
Click to comment