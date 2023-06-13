Sweet ending to a bitter divorce

Tajbai promises to give wife most valuable property Yasmin Muinnuddin Tajbhai, the ex-wife of a controversial businessman, Muinnuddin Tajbhai would leave the court a happy woman on Monday next week if her ex husband proves to be a man of his word. The Tajbhais will appear before court early next week to finalise division of […]
In this article:Divorce, High Court Judge Omphemetse Motumise, Kasane Police, Muinnuddin Tajbhai, Yasmin Muinnuddin Tajbhai
