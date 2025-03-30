Three arrested for White City murder

Three men have been arrested for the brutal murder of another man in Francistown’s White City location yesterday.

The suspects are aged between 17 and 20 whilst the deceased is said to be 31.

“The deceased was found lying on the road at around 2100 hours yesterday his clothes soaked in blood. He was taken to the clinic where he was certified dead. We are still investigating the matter to establish exactly what transpired,” revealed Assistant Superintendent Walter Pelaelo of Tatitown police station.

The police chief said preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased was hit with a blunt object.

“This is the second murder case recorded in our jurisdiction this month,” Pelaelo revealed, further adding that the suspects will likely appear before court tomorrow.

Meanwhile there are allegations that the deceased had earlier, on the fateful day, assaulted the mother to one of the suspects before they hunted him down and assaulted him with basketball bats.

ASP. Pelaelo pleaded with the public to always seek help from authorities such as pastors, social workers, elders and the police whenever they have misunderstandings and avoid taking the law into their own hands.