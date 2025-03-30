Lotsane Senior 1994 alumni donates to school

The Lotsane Senior Secondary School class of 1994 reunited in Palapye on Saturday to donate IT equipment worth P30 000, marking 30 years since their graduation.

Founded in 2019, the alumni group contributes P100 every month towards their philanthropic initiatives.

In 2020 they donated laptops worth P37 800 to the school, continuing their commitment to supporting education

The weekend donation was also a tribute to their founding Chairperson, Omponye Gababolokwe, who passed on in 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony, the current chairperson, Emmanuel Kealeboga, said the donation was not just about providing equipment; but also fostering opportunity.

“It’s about equipping the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in a technology-driven society,” he said.

Kealeboga said they want students to be innovators, creators, and leaders.

“We want them to have access to the same level of educational resources that will empower them to reach their full potential,” he said.

The donated items include two combined printer/scanners/copiers, cartridges, printing papers, Starlink WiFi equipment with a six months subscription.

Kealeboga expressed hope that by the time the subscription expires the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education will have resolved the school’s internet challenges.

The event was graced by amongst others, former school head, Hubert Motsie.