Mophato Private School goes green

Private school to go off the grid for solar energy

Mophato Private School, a Francistown-based institution founded 32 years ago, plans to be the first school in the country to be completely reliant on solar energy.

Thought into existence by three enterprising Francistowners: the late Olpha Moesi, Austin Mbakile and Mosalagae Sesupeng, in the early 90s, Mophato has risen up to become one of Botswana’s leading schools, at both primary and secondary level.

The success is not limited to the classroom, with students excelling on the sports field as well.

Led by the Board Chairperson and founding father, Sesupeng, Mophato are making all the right noises.

Fresh from launching a brand new 65-seater school bus, the educator is set to embark on an ambitious mission to go completely off the electric grid and rely solely on solar power.

“The whole thing comes from an idea. You put it up, dress it and watch it turn into what you want,” explained Sesupeng speaking during the launch of the luxurious new bus last week.

The Board Chairperson revealed plans are already at an advanced stage to install solar panels at the school, an initiative he is confident will save them no less than P40, 000 a month.

“We’re going to cut off Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) completely, and run with natural power from the said,” declared Sesupeng, sparking excited cheers from his audience.

As well as greatly reducing the school’s expenses and being extremely beneficial to the environment, Sesupeng said running on solar will allow Mophato to install air-conditioning in all their classrooms.

These initiatives are part of the school’s elaborate Business Growth Strategy Plan, which aims to ensure the establishment continues to move forward.

“I’m excited that in the shortest possible time, we’ve made so much progress. We’re working on our strategy and we’re delivering!”

The strategic plan envisions the school’s expansion through, among other measures: the construction of boarding facilities and upscaling of the quality of educational services offered.

The new bus and the solar initiative come on the back of a successful launch of a new classroom block for the secondary school last May.