Texas hold’em

Masisi, Serame: Who should answer for Texas cattle?

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Kabelo Ebineng, has informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the procurement of 162 cattle from Texas, United States, two years ago was neither budgeted for nor approved by the National Assembly. Last week, responding to questions from PAC members, he explicitly described the process as ‘unlawful’.

In May 2023, under the administration of former President Mokgweetsi Masisi, the government spent approximately P33.6 million to acquire and air-freight the cattle to Botswana. Some committee members argue that these funds could have been better utilized locally.

Despite the controversy, Ebineng confirmed that the imported cattle are in good condition and have adapted well to the local environment. “We can use them properly for the future of the country in Artificial Insemination (AI) centres and for those interested in the sector. Whether we can move them to other districts, we will consider it, but with the current financial situation, I cannot commit myself right now,” said Ebineng.

During questioning, PAC Chairman Taolo Lucas highlighted that the cattle purchase was not budgeted for or mentioned in the Appropriations Bill, which grants government authority to spend public funds. “Is it within your Ministry’s mandate to vary the Appropriations Bill?” demanded Lucas, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bobonong.

“The Honourable MP is trying to corner me. He knows that we have no power to amend any law. The truth of the matter is that this transaction was not done lawfully,” Ebineng responded, admitting the procurement was in violation of legal procedures.

Meanwhile, veteran former MP Mephato Reatile insists that the Public Finances Management Act has a provision for charging the Minister of Finance with misappropriation of funds. “The Act recognises the Minister of Finance as the custodian of public funds, and the Minister will decide whether she/he cites the President, or former President in this case,” stated Reatile.

However, multiple lawyers, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, believe it will be difficult to prosecute the former Minister for executing orders issued by the President. They explained that the President enjoys executive powers to make decisions he feels are in the best interest of the nation.

Reached for comment, former Finance Minister Peggy Serame declined to comment on the matter, referring The Voice’s enquiries to her former offices. “May you kindly refer your questions to the Ministry of Agriculture and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. Ministry of Agriculture procurement has nothing to do with me. Ministry of Finance does not procure for other ministries,” she responded.

The Voice had also sought information about the company engaged to acquire and import the cattle from America, which is reportedly linked to individuals close to the former Minister and President.