Grooving In The Ghetto – Friday 07, July, 2023

KHOISAN HEADLINES MOKOTO WA LESOSO The seventh edition of the annual Mokoto wa Lesoso Cultural event will be headlined by the talented Khoisan group. The Afro pop duo are known for hits such as 'Sananapo', 'Mpoledise' and 'Sethubege'. Mokoto wa Lesoso is an annual event showcasing and celebrating the diverse cultures found in Shoshong village. […]