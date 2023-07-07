Grooving In The Ghetto – Friday 07, July, 2023

KHOISAN HEADLINES MOKOTO WA LESOSO The seventh edition of the annual Mokoto wa Lesoso Cultural event will be headlined by the talented Khoisan group. The Afro pop duo are known for hits such as 'Sananapo', 'Mpoledise' and 'Sethubege'. Mokoto wa Lesoso is an annual event showcasing and celebrating the diverse cultures found in Shoshong village. […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Cheng, DJ Bunz, DJ Cue, Dreazy and Phat Tee, Emmanuel Mathye, Entertainment, Grooving in the Ghetto (GiG), Innocent 'Maeywon' Mongolo, Khoisan, Kusterr and Chronics, Lagreat, Missy, Mokoto wa Lesoso Cultural Event, Murumba Pitch, Romeo Stunner, The Color Run LLC
Click to comment