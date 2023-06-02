Connect with us

News

NWDC dispute stalls special meeting

NEWLY ELECTED: Kelebetseng and Folae

A special full council meeting which was scheduled to take place this morning (Friday 2 June, 2023) in Maun has been cancelled over a legality question. North West District Council confirmed in a notice Thursday evening that the meeting could not continue as scheduled because its legality is being challenged before a Maun High Court. […]

