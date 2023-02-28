Tax officials, anti corruption agents raid law firms

Nigerians and attorneys probed in shady real estate deals accusations

Law enforcement officers comprising of Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) and Directorate of Intelligence Services descended on three law firms this week apparently in search of files on Nigerian businessmen allegedly involved in fraudulent property acquisitions and transfers.

Initially, Mk Moesi & Company and Moyo Legal Practice were raided on Tuesday evening and some files confiscated from the law firms. That raid was followed by yet another one on Matla...