Poso Mall open for business

Tatisiding residents have a new place to do their grocery shopping while also attending to their postal services, and even their hair, as BotswanaPost officially opened the doors to its P4 million Poso Mall last week Wednesday (9 October).

Located in Mmoroso ward opposite the clinic, the mall houses: Savebite supermarket, a salon, a hardware store as well as a small post office, complete with BotswanaPost cash point.

Speaking at the well-attended official opening, which coincided with World Post Day, BotswanaPost CEO, Cornelius Ramatlhakwana revealed the idea was originally to build a strip mall, where the shops are all arranged in one long line.

However, as the initiative evolved, they saw fit to construct a modern Poso Mall.

“I encourage the community to embrace the new facility as by supporting these local businesses, you contribute directly to the prosperity of Tati Siding and help build a thriving, sustainable local economy. By generating additional income through initiatives like Poso Malls, we create a financial buffer that helps alleviate the pressure on our core operations, making it more affordable to continue delivering essential services across the country,” revealed Ramatlhakwana, who described the Poso Mall as a groundbreaking initiative in BotswanaPost’s expansion strategy.

Building on this sentiment, Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane noted the development underpins BotswanaPost’s dedication to diversifying its revenue streams.

“Their commitment to growth and innovation is evident, showcasing their dedication to serving the communities they serve and thriving despite challenges. Let us continue to support our postal services as they evolve, ensuring they remain relevant, innovative, and a key driver of Botswana’s socio-economic success for generations to come,” said Tsogwane.

Similarly, the Minister of Communications, Knowledge and Technology, Thulagano Segokgo praised BotswanaPost for continuously evolving to remain relevant and accessible to the communities and the youth.

“One such innovation is the introduction of Virtual Post Boxes, allowing citizens to receive and manage their mail digitally, no matter where they are. The rollout of Virtual Teller Machines (VTM’s) is another key development that brings a range of postal services that previously may have not been easily accessible,” said Segokgo.