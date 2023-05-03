Connect with us

Stand-off in the suburbs

HAPPIER TIMES: The Hollands on their wedding day

Cops' tense three-day Molapo stake-out ends peacefully

On Monday morning, after a tense three-day stand-off in the suburbs of Molapo Estates, police negotiators finally talked a distressed suspect, believed to be armed with a rifle, into leaving his house and handing himself over to the cops.

35-year-old David Holland is accused of threatening to kill his wife, Althea Holland, as well as physically assaulting her.

With the boys in blue on his trial, Holland is said to have taken refuge at his plush Molapo home on Friday night, allegedly firing a warning shot into the air when office...

