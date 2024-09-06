Sepako’s two legged ‘lions’

Farmers under siege as over 100 cattle cross into Zim

Residents of Sepako, a sleepy village hugging the border fence between Botswana and Zimbabwe, have appealed to authorities to wake up and save them from cattle rustlers in the area.

In a recent interview with The Voice, fed-up villagers revealed stock theft in the area was rampant, estimating they have lost well over 100 heads of cattle to thieves since April last year.

“Initially we thought wild animals, but we quickly realized we’ve two legged ‘lions’ prowling the area,” said Emmanuel Maposa.

Maposa, whose brother has a cattlepost in Semataphiri, says as the dry season intensifies, cows from across the border cross into Botswana, lured by water from Tsibanana River and wells dug by residents along the river bank.

“Cattle herders from Zimababwe come into the country illegally to get their animals, and in the process they also take our cattle. This is so easy because the fence is no more, destroyed by both elephants and cattle rustlers,” he grumbled.

Another disgruntled resident, Tsietso Mhlabi revealed that in the last year alone, his parents have lost at least 15 beasts to cross border cattle rustlers.

“We are helpless. When our cattle cross into Zimbabwe there’s no use reporting to authorities because they’re worthless. Once they cross into Zim, they’ll be killed because of Foot and Mouth protocols,” he explained.

Mhlabi added Sepako farmers have to deal with both elephants and cattle rustlers, with very little help from government.

“We’re on our own! We’ve reported to the police and the village, but there has been no action. In fact, the situation has worsened as the thieves are becoming braver,” he said.

According to Mhlabi, their problems increased when government recalled officers who used to man the border fence in 2021, leaving the fence open to vandalism.

In a telephone interview with The Voice, Sepako Village Chief, Joseph Ramaditse shared similar frustrations at the plight of his people.

While he could not give the exact figures from the top of his head, the Chief revealed in one weekend 15 cows were reported missing.

“We understand these people cross into the country and round up cattle from grazing areas, then trek them into Zimbabwe,” he said.

Nata Station Commander, Begah Nawa, however, stated that while they have received numerous complaints about missing cattle, they cannot say with certainty they are being stolen by Zimbabweans.

“Remember, the fence has been damaged by elephants, so cattle do cross from Zimbabwe into Botswana and vice versa. The truth is there’s no fence, so there’s free movement,” noted Superintendent Nawa.

His words will come as no comfort to Sepako’s struggling farmers.