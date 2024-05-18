Slumber challenges entrepreneurs to make the most of Forbes

Hosting the Forbes U/30 Africa Summit presents a wonderful chance for BW’s young entrepreneurs to mingle with and impress potential investors.

This was the challenge laid down by acting President, Slumber Tsogwane, as the world’s most successful youth converged on Gaborone for the official opening of the 2024 Forbes U/30 Africa Summit on Monday (May 06, 2024).

The country’s second-in-command described the four-day event, being held in the country for the third year in a row, as a great opportunity to promote Botswana as a destination for business and leisure globally.

Held at Royal Aria Convention Centre, the summit took place under the theme ‘The Engine of Africa’s Growth: Investment and Entrepreneurship’ which aligns with Africa’s 2063 agenda of ‘The Future We Want’.

This vision goes hand-in-hand with government’s efforts to prioritise digitization, especially in areas of economic diversification, improvement of productivity and efficiency in public service delivery.

“The summit has enabled our youth to dare to dream, to try their business ideas rather than be paralysed by the fear of failure. What they need the most is funding and mentorship to strengthen their resolve and foster their resilience. It is also a means of opening possibilities for Value Chain Development, by accessing several youth-oriented economic empowerment programmes, leveraging on their Forbes’ learning and experience,” said Tsogwane, expressing confidence the summit will position Botswana as a regional hub for a knowledge-based economy.

Featuring interactive dialogues and networking sessions, the gathering provides a platform for knowledge sharing that will hopefully pave the way for Africa to be a player in global entrepreneurship.

This year’s Forbes Under 30 entrepreneurship engagement attracted close to 1, 000 delegates, with an estimated audience of over 100 million followers!