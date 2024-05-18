The nation was first introduced to the singing prowess of Lazarus Mpho Kajane (37) through the popular talent search programme MyStar in 2008.

The Serowe born native finished fifth in his maiden appearance in the competition.

Building on from the positive reviews from the competition, Kajane released an R&B album titled ‘Unearthed’.

He then went into hiatus, only to resurface eight years later in 2016 for the show’s 10th season and finished overall third.

Once more Kajane disappeared from the limelight.

Now after another eight years away from the spotlight, and 16 years after his first first album, Kajane has returned with a gospel album titled ‘The rise of Lazarus’.

The new album will be officially released at the end of this month at Botswanacraft.

Giving his reasons for the long absence from the music scene, Kajane said he has been perfecting his craft by singing at church, where he also rediscovered himself.

“I was never entirely away. I’ve performed a few times at corporate events and other functions,” he said.

“The rise of Lazarus is the beginning of my dream. The title of the album came from God. It is an album filled with healing and uplifting songs,” revealed Kajane.

According to the budding artist, the 16-track album features William Sejake on two songs, and has one surprise feature.

He says the album was inspired by the hardships he endured in the last 16 years, and made a conscious decision to use those experiences to uplift others who might be going through similar situations.

“Sometimes life takes us to a cul-de-sac, where we believe there’s no reason to live anymore, but through God there’s always a way,” he said.

Kajane said the mercies of God influenced his decision to change genres from RnB to Gospel music.

“I’m now pursuing a calling that I discovered during my long absence. I have a message to share, and also dream of owning a gospel music choir, a movement that will focus on taking the gospel of Christ to people around the world,” concluded the talented vocalist.