Sinking sand

*Monarch in danger as old mine shaft caves in *Deep holes pose potential for multiple fatalities

There’s a looming danger in the overgrown bushes of Monarch Area 2 and houses along the Old Gold Mine site.

And no, it’s not desperate tsotsis or stranded snakes; it’s the land itself!

The remains of a mine that in the late 1800s started the gold rush in Southern Africa, financing the humble beginnings of what is today known as Francistown, has become a threat to the city’s inhabitants.

Last Saturday, Monarch Councillor, Dorcus Nakedi-Moemedi highlighted these concerns, alerting the authorities about gaping holes along the busy pathway dissecting Area 2, crossing into BZ, Phase VI and Old Mine houses.

Moemedi informed the Department of Mines, who immediately dispatched three officers: Tshepiso Moremedi, Stanley Bornwell and Lefoko Balemogeng to assess the situation.

In their report back to the department, they mentioned finding deep and wide openings on the ground with a noticeable amount of water.

They admitted that while the community reported the likelihood of other such sinkholes in the area, they could not safely inspect them for fear of falling in themselves as the bushy land is covered in dense vegetation.

“Although the area had previously undergone rehabilitation and was secured with both wire fence and brick wall, the barricading has since been vandalized leaving the old shafts exposed to the public,” states the report.

In their findings, the trio note residents are worried about the land’s structural integrity as well as the general safety of the surrounding community.

The report further warns that as things stand, the situation in Area 2 has the potential to cause multiple fatalities.

As a precaution, in an effort to prevent a tragedy, the pathway has been demarcated with a danger tape, to alert people of its unsafe condition.

In an interview with The Voice, Moemedi said the holey discovery has made residents uneasy, as they wonder how far the ground’s structure has been affected by historical mining activity.

“My fear is when schools re-opens, these kids might be tempted to explore, because this is a path used by students going to Selolwe Junior and Phatogo Primary schools,” added Moemedi, who is also concerned that a large part of the area has not been scanned for other possible openings.

“People who walk at night are in danger, and possibly some of the houses in the area. I’m glad that the Department of Mines have responded swiftly to this,” she said.