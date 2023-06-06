Connect with us

Food import bill exceeds p1 billion

Food import bill exceeds p1 billion
DONE DEAL: Mosepele and Dr Sigwele signing the MoU

Moeng Agribusiness Co-operative and BUAN join hands for food security Moeng Agribusiness Co-operative have partnered with Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) as part of their efforts to address the national food bill which is currently estimated at P1.2 billion. The two partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on horticultural production and […]

