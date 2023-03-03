Serial rapist running loose in Maun

Maun police have issued a warning about a suspected serial rapist who is allegedly running loose in Maun and raping women at night.

Since the beginning of this month, February 2023, at least fourteen rape incidents have been reported at Maun police station.

Maun Police station Commander, Dennis Zilawe said most of the cases were seemingly perpetrated by the serial rapist.

“We plead with you to identify this culprit and help us arrest him as he has seemingly turned into an animal that cannot co-exist with people. He needs to be arrested and taken for correctional services,” advised Zil...