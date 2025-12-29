Photo shoot turns tragic

Crocodile snatches woman during photo shoot

A 26-year-old woman is feared to have been eaten by a crocodile which reportedly snatched her while posing for photographs along the banks of the Okavango River at Kauxwi village yesterday, 28 December 2025.

According to Shakawe Police Station Commander, Superintendent Alec Keikwaletse, the woman had travelled from a village outside the Okavango region to visit her boyfriend.

“She went to the river in the company of the boyfriend and his younger brother. From the report, the younger brother was taking pictures while the boyfriend sat nearby watching,” explained Keikwaletse.

He added that the brothers explained that the girl was standing on the shallow water along the riverbank. “The water was way below her knees,” he said.

Keikwaletse added that, during the photo shoot, the boyfriend noticed bubbles not far from where the woman was standing and warned her that a crocodile might be lurking beneath the water.

“In response she pointed at the spot and said ‘You mean there? I think it’s fish.’ At that very moment, a large crocodile is said to have surfaced, grabbing her by the arm and dragged her into deep water.”

The boyfriend is said to have immediately jumped into the river and grabbed the woman by the waist in an attempt to rescue her from the reptile’s jaws, but it overpowered him and pulled both of them into the water.

In the process the boyfriend managed to break free and escaped unharmed, but the woman was tragically dragged away by the river monster.

The two brothers are said to have immediately called for help and reported the matter to the police.

Keikwaletse said wildlife rangers were immediately called and a search operation was launched.

As of this morning the search party comprising Botswana Police Services, department of Wildlife and National Parks and Botswana Defence Force had not yet found anything.

Keikwaletse has also cautioned members of the public to stay away from the river as dangerous animals including crocodiles and hippos pose a serious threat.

“We understand the river is a source of life for many communities here and also recreation for others, but it is advisable to avoid exposure to danger. These accidents can be avoided,” he advised.