Men’s socks Edition

Unlike women’s fashion, men’s fashion aims for an air of nonchalance. This week, let’s focus on socks - men’s socks are regarded as accessories yet are highly overlooked.

Historically, socks were simple in design. Fast forward to the 21st century, this has changed.

Socks are colourful mood-boosters which can somewhat make a look either comical or functional.

Anything fussy may look good for that particular moment but will be outdated in a couple of months since it’s a fashion trend.

Fashion trends are fast fashion, which means there’s always a new fashion piece new everyday to look...