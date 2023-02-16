Put Batswana first

Swaneng School Parents protest hiring of foreign teachers

Tensions are soaring in Serowe as parents of students at Swaneng English Medium School are protesting the dominance of foreign teaching staff in the school.

The aggrieved parents who are planning on picketing should the situation not change, are demanding that the ratio of employment of teaching staff should be changed to favor locals. Additionally, they are demanding to be shown these foreign teachers’ teaching permits as they are convinced that the school is hiring them without work permits, as well as hiring them to carry out...