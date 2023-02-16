Debswana donates to Boteti District

P400 000 worth of assistive equipment

On Friday Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) donated assistive devices worth P400, 000 to the Boteti District Health Management Team.

Debswana donated 60 wheelchairs, 60 walker frames, 150 elbow crutches, 100 ferrule Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC).

In his speech during the handover, OLDM General Manager Mogakolodi Maoketsa, said it was their firm belief that the donation would go a long way in supporting Boteti District which faces a shortage of assistive devices thus negatively impacting the quality of life for people with disabilities in th...