Puma and Choppies on the go

You May Also Like
Business
Botswana To Acquire 24% Stake in HB Antwerp With Botswana’s success story tied to its mineral possessions, mainly diamonds, the government continues to make...
News
*Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down *Employees slapped with surprise letters last Thursday
Entertainment
BTV 2's time is now A few weeks back Shaya joined the multitudes in welcoming the new TV station, Botswana Television 2 because it...
Business
70 percent of Botswana's minerals remain unexplored Since their discovery in Orapa back in 1967, diamonds have played a pivotal role in Botswana’s economic...
Business
Tlou Energy’s Lesedi Project in motion For years Botswana’s battle with energy production and meeting the peoples power needs, especially electricity, has been well...
Business
Latest increase at the pumps comes amidst uncertainty over supply On Monday evening, an increasingly common sight once again played out at petrol stations...