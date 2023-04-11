Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Puma and Choppies on the go

By

Published

Puma and Choppies on the go
BRAND NEW: Choppies On The Go store at Puma Energy Boatle

Puma Energy’s partnership with Choppies Enterprises gained further traction on Tuesday following the opening of their third On the Go convenience store.

Located alongside the Puma petrol station in the tiny village of Boatle, the outlet will provide a shopping convenience for residents as well as motorists who use the A1 road.

Customers will be able to enjoy Orange Services as well as the famous Choppies Motshelo Savings.

Speaking at the grand opening, Puma Energy Managing Director, Dominic Dana expressed delight at helping bring Choppies to the people of Boatle.

"This is our first...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Dow lectures BDP on democracy Dow lectures BDP on democracy

Politics

Dow lectures BDP on democracy

*Moagi up next for disciplinary hearing

2 days ago
Dawn of a new era Dawn of a new era

Business

Dawn of a new era

Botswana To Acquire 24% Stake in HB Antwerp With Botswana’s success story tied to its mineral possessions, mainly diamonds, the government continues to make...

04/04/2023
Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down

News

Coal miners jobless as operation shuts down

*Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down *Employees slapped with surprise letters last Thursday

14/03/2023

Business

Synthetic conundrum

*Botswana, DeBeers speak on lab grown diamonds

15/11/2022
Chillin' out fri 21 October 2022 Chillin' out fri 21 October 2022

Entertainment

Chillin’ out fri 21 October 2022

BTV 2's time is now A few weeks back Shaya joined the multitudes in welcoming the new TV station, Botswana Television 2 because it...

25/10/2022
A gold mine of potential A gold mine of potential

Business

A gold mine of potential

70 percent of Botswana's minerals remain unexplored Since their discovery in Orapa back in 1967, diamonds have played a pivotal role in Botswana’s economic...

25/10/2022
A spark on the horizon A spark on the horizon

Business

A spark on the horizon

Tlou Energy’s Lesedi Project in motion For years Botswana’s battle with energy production and meeting the peoples power needs, especially electricity, has been well...

20/07/2022
Fueling the pressure Fueling the pressure

Business

Fueling the pressure

Latest increase at the pumps comes amidst uncertainty over supply On Monday evening, an increasingly common sight once again played out at petrol stations...

05/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.