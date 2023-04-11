Puma and Choppies on the go

Puma Energy’s partnership with Choppies Enterprises gained further traction on Tuesday following the opening of their third On the Go convenience store.

Located alongside the Puma petrol station in the tiny village of Boatle, the outlet will provide a shopping convenience for residents as well as motorists who use the A1 road.

Customers will be able to enjoy Orange Services as well as the famous Choppies Motshelo Savings.

Speaking at the grand opening, Puma Energy Managing Director, Dominic Dana expressed delight at helping bring Choppies to the people of Boatle.

"This is our first...