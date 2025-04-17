Please forgive me

Man begs for freedom to care for underage lover’s newborn baby

A young man who admitted impregnating an underage girl, begged Francistown Magistrates Court to set him free this week so he can help look after the baby.

Thabani Moyo was 26 when he started an ill-advised love affair with a 16-year-old in Tutume back in July 2022.

The relationship went undetected for over a year until Moyo, who is of Zimbabwean origin, told his young lover he no longer wanted to use a condom as it was giving him a rash.

Inevitably, the teenager fell pregnant. In November 2023, having missed her period for two months, the girl reported her fears to her mother, who immediately contacted the police.

Moyo was arrested and has been behind bars ever since, missing the birth of his child last year.

Pleading guilty to defilement on Monday, an emotional Moyo implored court to give him a second chance.

“I confirm I am the father to the child, and I am asking for forgiveness so I can be released to take care of the baby. I understand the distress I brought to the family, and I want to take responsibility for that by helping take care of the child. I am really sorry; if I am to be released, I will educate others out there about the dangers of sleeping with a minor. I do not want the child to grow up not knowing me. And I also do not want the child to hear that when he was born his father went to jail. He is my first-born child and there was nothing to do after she fell pregnant. I made a mistake as I was a young boy,” whispered the bespectacled Zimbabwean, his misty glasses steaming up with tears.

Moyo, who was once again remanded in custody, also told court he was taking care of his siblings as their parents were late.

“It has been 21 months without communicating with them; they have no idea where I am and do not even know if I’m still alive!” sobbed the 29-year-old.

Initially due back in court on Wednesday (16 April), the matter was postponed to 12 May, to give social workers time to meet with the victim to see how they can best help her and her baby.