Missing man found dead in police mortuary

The decomposed body of a man who has been missing since March 30th was identified by his family and political leaders last night at the Gerald Police Station morgue.

Keletso Fox, 42, a mentally disturbed man who stayed with his grandmother at Francistown’s Coloured location- was reportedly taken away by the police on March 30th, and never returned home.

As days turned to weeks with no sign of Keletso, the family turned to their area Councilor, Collet Oagile, who escalated the matter to area Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister of Trade, Tiroeaone Ntsima.

Together with some concerned relatives, they embarked on a fact-finding mission and set out to find what could have happened to Keletso.

Their efforts led them to the Gerald Police mortuary where the badly decomposed body of the missing man had been kept since Saturday.

Speaking to The Voice after the shocking discovery, Minister Ntsima said they had to deal with very uncooperative police officers, who initially refused them entry into the mortuary to identify the corpse.

“Remember at a kgotla meeting we held on Wednesday this week, the police said they checked all the hospitals and mortuaries and found no one resembling the missing man. Now today, this same man was found in the police mortuary. How do they explain that?” asked Ntsima.

The MP’s sentiments were shared by Councilor Oagile who came short of accusing police officers of lying. “They’ve been giving us different versions of what could have happened,” he said. “Initially they told us they returned him and dropped him off at his yard the same day, but today they said they dropped him at a shopping complex. Why did we search for our child for two weeks while he was in a police mortuary?” asked Oagile.

Officer Commanding No.15 District, Senior Superintendent Kabo Badirwang however told The Voice that the man’s dead body was found in Shashe-Mooke and that they are yet to establish how he ended up there.

“From our cameras he’s seen walking around Nyangabgwe Hospital and the University, the Galo mall and he ended up at the bus rank. That was his last seen movement,” said Badirwang.

Keletso’s badly decomposed body was due to be laid to rest at Gerald Estates graveyard this afternoon.