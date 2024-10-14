Phase II robbery suspect disowns confession statement

The sole survivor in the infamous Phase II killing of ten suspected armed robbers, Tsaone Tshegofatso Reboeleng, has told the Extension II Magistrate court that she made her earlier confession statement under duress.

Taking the stand on this morning (Monday), she said that after she survived gunshots at a house in the Phase II suburb, she was hospitalized and underwent medical operation at Princess Marina Hospital under the watch of police officers before she was taken into police custody.

During the trial within trial to determine the admissibility of her confession statement, Reboeleng said the police also assaulted her while in police cells.

Reboeleng said that she was taken to The Village Prison where she spent some days before a group of police officers arrived and demanded that she should go and make a confession statement before the Extension II Magistrates’ court.

“I was in pain. I had just witnessed the shooting and killing of people, and I was shot at. It was my first time to see people being killed. I was not in a good state of mind, so I made that statement because I was forced to write it,” she told the Court.

She added that prior to writing the statement; she was denied access to an attorney and was not allowed to take a bath for several days whilst in police custody, something she says affected her emotionally.

The case continues.