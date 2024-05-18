Pensioner survives pillow attack

Woman allegedly plots mum’s murder with brother’s lover

Molepolole Police are trying to get to the bottom of a strange case in which a woman allegedly plotted with her brother’s girlfriend to kill their elderly mother.

The 79-year-old pensioner was reportedly saved from death by her neighbours, who heard the old lady’s desperate screams for help as her daughter-in-law seemingly tried to suffocate her with a pillow.

The allegations date back to 28 April, at the victim’s homestead in Phuthadikobo ward, where she stays with the two women suspected of planning her murder.

It is believed that on the Sunday night in question, the granny retired to bed early, requesting her son’s girlfriend, aged 40, take the keys and lock her inside the house, to avoid waking her in the morning.

However, the younger woman is said to have snuck back into the house later that night, unlocked the bedroom and switched on the lights.

Finding her mother-in-law wide awake, she quickly switched off the lights before allegedly attacking the pensioner with a pillow.

Fortunately her next-door neighbours overheard the struggle, and rushed to the scene, at which point the would-be-killer escaped through a window.

Arrested the very next day, during questioning the girlfriend apparently told the police she had been acting on the orders of the old lady’s 53-year-old daughter.

Confirming they were looking into the matter, Molepolole Station Commander, Jacob Molapong revealed they had detained two female suspects but released both without charge after 48 hours in custody.

“Upon completion of our investigations that’s when we can decide for the matter to be taken before court,” explained the Superintendent, adding they are yet to establish a possible motive.

If it is found they have a case to answer, the suspects are likely to be charged with conspiracy to commit murder, a crime which carries a possible 14-year jail sentence.

Meanwhile, the old lady is said to have sustained bruising to her neck. She was treated and discharged at the hospital but is still suffering from pain in the neck.