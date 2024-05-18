Celebrating CSR

CSI Concepts plan conference and awards ceremony

With local companies increasingly looking to integrate Community Social Responsibility (CSR) policies into their business operations, CSI Concepts are here to make it that little bit easier.

The enterprise helps companies invest in CSR, offering training and consultation, as well as helping them identify projects that can best benefit the communities they operate in.

Now, in an effort to take CSR to the next level, and also show appreciation for businesses that have delivered successful community-driven projects in the past, CSI Concepts will host Botswana’s first ever ‘CSR Conference and Corporate Awards Ceremony’.

Set for 23 May at Cresta Lodge Gaborone, the event takes place under the theme ‘Transforming business strategies by integrating CSR objectives into core operations, through innovation, and forging impactful partnerships for sustainable growth’.

Briefing the press on what to expect from the inaugural show, CSI Special Projects Manager, Olivia Nthoi, explained they intend to create an understanding of what CSR is through presentations and interactive panel discussions.

“Participants will gain insights into cutting-edge global and local CSR practices and techniques. The conference offers a platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators to share innovations, trends, challenges, and solutions in CSR and Sustainable Development,” noted Nthoi during Tuesday’s press conference at the Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) Auditorium.

For his part, CSI Concepts Managing Director (MD), Archibald Ngakayagae revealed that conference will provide valuable insights into incorporating CSR into organisations, fostering positive social impact, and establishing effective partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

Topics to be covered include: ‘Understanding the Concepts CSR, CSI and ESG’, ‘Contemporary CSR: Leveraging the role of CSR to enhance your Organisation’s sustainability efforts, learning from other organisations based on the current trends in today’s dynamic landscape’, ‘Private-Public Collaboration for sustainable community development/Projects’ and ‘the role of governments, NGOs, and civil society in driving CSR initiatives’.

As for the awards part of proceedings, there will be 13 categories up for grabs on the night.

The idea is to acknowledge the contributions of organisations in driving socio-economic development within communities.