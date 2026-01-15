MORE SHOPPERS BEHIND THE WHEEL

Sefalana delivers second batch of 15 cars to customers

Now entering its 52nd year of existence, Sefalana has lived up to its promise of giving back to the community and rewarding its customers with a second batch of 15 cars.

On Wednesday, the second batch of the “Drive Your Dream Car” competition was revealed, with 15 brand-new vehicles awarded to loyal customers, bringing the total number of cars given away to date to 30, following last year’s inaugural competition.

The cars won include ten Honda Amaze cars and five Honda Elevate vehicles.

The nationwide competition ran from 13th of October 2025 to 9th January 2026, with the final draw conducted on 14th January 2026, and was open to customers shopping at any Sefalana Shopper outlet using a valid Sefalana Rewards Card.

While the customer rewards translate into real economic value across Botswana, it also adds to retail growth as sales go up as customers anticipate winnings from the competition.

Speaking at the draw, Sefalana Marketing and Franchise Executive, Reginald Klink said the competition is a showcase of tangible customer empowerment. “This second batch of 15 vehicles marks a significant milestone for us. Together with last year’s competition, Sefalana has now awarded a total of 30 brand new cars to customers —a tangible demonstration of how customer loyalty translates into real economic value. Our growth goes beyond opening new stores. As our franchise network expands, we remain equally focused on rewarding the customers who sustain our business. Thirty cars awarded to date is proof that growth and customer appreciation can move together,” said Klink.

A national competition with real economic impact has seen Bashi Phaladza, Boingotlo Bainame, Motlalepula Pule, Rebecca Garetshele, Alpha Montwedi Dikago, Tinaapi Mavunduke, Wame Njesang, Kelebile Makoba, Nametso Gabantlhone and Victoria Tladi being the latest winners of Honda Amaze cars.

The five Honda Elevate vehicles have been won by Keletso Khweke, Gofaone Seretse, Wangu Totolo, Oganeditse Thuso, and Lillian Dikgole, reinforcing Sefalana’s philosophy that customer rewards should extend beyond promotions into life-changing economic assets.

Now entering its 52nd year in 2026, Sefalana remains one of Botswana’s most trusted and enduring retail brands, with over 96 percent citizen ownership.