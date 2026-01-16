It’s tools down at Centre for The Deaf

*Staff yet to receive December salaries

*WUC disconnects water

Francistown Centre for Deaf Education staff members have gone on strike. The Centre came into the spotlight this week when its deplorable state became a topic of debate on social media.

When schools reopened for the first term on Tuesday, there was no running water or electricity at the Centre.

A concerned parent told The Voice Online that there was no food and that most parents were unaware their children were facing possible starvation.

“Only a few parents can afford to visit their children and provide snacks. Most of these children are dropped off by council vehicles in the morning and spend the whole day without food, with no proper sanitation, and in a filthy environment,” said the concerned parent.

The situation at the Centre took another turn yesterday when staff decided to down tools in protest over delayed salaries. The Voice Online has learnt that employees at the Centre are yet to receive their December salaries.

Botswana Society for the Deaf Public Relations Officer (PRO), Basadibotlhe Rebinatshipi, confirmed the development at the learning institution. She further confirmed that indeed said staff members did not receive their last salary of the year.

“We are aware of the situation in Francistown, but I can assure you that the Ministry of Basic Education is working around the clock to address the matter,” she said.

Rebinatshipi further stated that the food situation has since been addressed.

“While water has been disconnected, the Centre has JoJo tanks for bathrooms, and there is also a company that provides water for cooking,” she told The Voice Online.