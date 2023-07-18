Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

P1.9 billion in the kitty for govt special funds

By

Published

P1.9 billion in the kitty for govt special funds
MINISTER: Peggy Serame

Govt spends P18.8 Billion in five Years The multiple special fund which collect various levies is currently sitting at an impressive P1.9 billion as of the 30th of June 2023.The funds are utilized in accordance with their respective purposes though sometimes the special funds are utilised for activities that are not related to the purpose […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Dikoloti- Serame factions divide comms comittee Dikoloti- Serame factions divide comms comittee

Politics

Dikoloti- Serame factions divide comms comittee

Some of the members likely to be kicked out before the end of the week- Source Members of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Communications and...

27/06/2023
Blinging down the economy Blinging down the economy

Business

Blinging down the economy

Weak rough diamond demand stunts economic growth Domestic economy projected to slow down by 4 percent Following a promising growth and recovery post the...

20/06/2023
Round two goes to butterfly Round two goes to butterfly

News

Round two goes to butterfly

*COA orders retrial of former spy, Welheminah Maswabi's P30 million law suit

28/02/2023

Finance

Budget expectations

Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame will this afternoon (Monday) deliver government’s budget speech during the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament. The Voice Reporter,...

06/02/2023

Business

Up your game!’

Masisi calls on private sector as inflation continues to hit hard With inflation hovering at highs not seen for over 14 years, President Mokgweetsi...

25/10/2022

Latest News

Payless…Pay later

Supermarket launches grocery coupon scheme Payless Supermarket has launched a grocery coupon scheme which will allow customers to buy food commodities on credit and...

09/08/2022
Rising fuel prices pump inflation up Rising fuel prices pump inflation up

Business

Rising fuel prices Pump inflation up

The increase in pump prices introduced on 8 October fuelled a rise of 0.4 percent inflation for the month. In September, inflation was recorded...

23/11/2021
Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Business

Alcohol Levy audit five years overdue

Despite an independent auditor being appointed to audit the accounts of the Levy on Alcoholic Beverages five years ago, the process has still not...

23/11/2021
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.