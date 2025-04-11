Late-night wanderer caught with explosives in Gumare

A 55-year-old Molepolole man caught prowling the streets of Gumare with explosives early on Saturday morning has been remanded in custody.

As well as the dynamite, his bag allegedly contained a number of utensils favoured by burglars, including: a bolt cutter, crowbar, screwdrivers and knives.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Gumare Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng revealed the lone man was on foot when officers stopped him during a routine stop-and-search patrol at around 03:30 hours.

“It appeared he had not visited anyone in Gumare. Inside the bag were explosives usually used to blast safes, as well as a number of other tools,” explained Orateng, adding he was arrested for failing to produce a licence allowing him to carry such equipment.

“Because he was not visiting anyone in Gumare, we suspect his mission to the village was most likely to commit a crime with the aid of such tools. What he was carrying is mostly used in burglaries,” continued the top cop.

Charged with illegal possession of explosives and burglary implements, the suspected thief appeared before Gumare Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he was denied bail.

He is due back in court on 24 April.