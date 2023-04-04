Connect with us

Dawn of a new era
NEW BEGINNINGS: HB Antwerp open shop in Botswana

Botswana To Acquire 24% Stake in HB Antwerp

With Botswana’s success story tied to its mineral possessions, mainly diamonds, the government continues to make positive strides to expand and grow meaningful participation in the entire diamond value chain.

This has been cemented by the opening of HB Botswana diamond and polishing factory located at the Diamond Technology Park, thus making Botswana the first country outside of Belgium to open an office for HB Antwerp.

As part of the agreement Botswana, through its rough diamond trading company- Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), will supply...

