Dawn of a new era

News
Following heavy criticism from the public on President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s continued international trips, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has come out to defend his boss...
News
Former president rubbishes claims that he will die of short illness Former President, Ian Khama, has warned people who do not know him to...
Opinions
A look into Masisi's idea for Zim I foresee a very long queue at the Ramokgwebana Border post on the day Zimbos are allowed...
News
*Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down *Employees slapped with surprise letters last Thursday
Entertainment
FAN GIRL Talk about being the ultimate fan girl!! This reveller here was spotted at the Afro Jazz Festival on Saturday going bananas over...
Entertainment
STUCK IN THE PAST Shaya has observed how Ministries have rebranded their offices following the change of names. Although majority of Ministries acted up,...
Business
Ready to export first diamonds to the market Having set-up its Botswana operations last July, StarGems is expected to export its first batch of...
News
President of Botswana Land Boards Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) Thatayaone Kesebonye has warned members against taking the Union matters to court...