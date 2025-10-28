On a silver platter

Suspected Orange battery thief left red-faced after seeking police help

A Zimbabwean electrician who went to the police to report a break-in at his house got the shock of his life when he was arrested in connection with a different robbery instead.

Lewis Choto, 32, who insists he was not in the country at the time, is accused of stealing eight Orange network supply batteries from a signal tower in Francistown’s Area L location on 12 August.

Worth P36, 000 in total, Orange Botswana immediately reported the theft.

In court, the Investigating Officer (IO), Donje Chisokela explained the stolen batteries were fitted with tracking devices and recovered the very same evening.

“The trackers led officers to a car parked at a yard near the accused person’s house in Area G. At that time, the accused was not present,” the Sub Inspector informed Francistown Magistrates Court, adding they found a cell-phone in the car which Choto’s wife confirmed was his.

Nearly two months later, Choto finally resurfaced, inadvertently handing himself in.

“The accused person was arrested on the 9th of October after he came to Central Police Station claiming his property had been stolen from his home,” confirmed the IO, causing much amusement in the courtroom.

Securing the suspect’s incarceration, Chisokela said there was still a lot of police work to be done on the matter, adding Choto’s nationality automatically makes him a flight risk.

For his part, Choto maintained his innocence, claiming he could not possibly have committed the crime as he was back home in Zimbabwe on the day of the robbery.

“I can also help the police with locating the owner of the car. The reason why I delayed was that I went home and got held-up by the immigration to get dates to return to Botswana. That is why I went to the police station because I knew I didn’t commit an offence. When I came back, I found my house items stolen and when I went to the police I was arrested,” explained Choto.

Begging for bail, the well-dressed Zimbabwean added, “I am a family man. I left some materials unattended at Shashemooke as I do electrician work. The owners were not there and I have to hand the materials to them. I also want to collect my medication.”

He was in for more disappointment.

The Prosecutor, Sesafeleng Dijeng requested time to investigate the accused’s alibi, further assuring court his medication would be provided in prison.

Remanded in custody, Choto is due back in court on 6 November.