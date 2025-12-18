OLDM step up again

Debswana spend P5.3 million on refurbished Rakops Hospital Theatre

Although diamond sales have remained rooted to the sick bed this year, Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) continue to dig deep when it comes to charity.

The mining giant’s latest push to ‘make life brilliant’ in Boteti occurred last Friday, officially handing over a fully-refurbished theatre to Rakops Primary Hospital and the Ministry of Health.

The theatre has been out of action due to issues of dust ingress, which meant it did not comply with the required health standards.

With no working-theatre, the hospital, which covers an estimated 34, 000 residents, was forced to refer patients requiring surgery to facilities across the country.

Speaking at the hand over, OLDM General Manager, Mogakolodi Maoketsa, revealed they pumped P5.3 million into the renovations Breaking down the numbers, the boss said, “P4.7 million was allocated for construction works. The remaining funds were used to engage theatre equipment specialists to ensure that all operating theatre upgrades met the required technical and clinical standards.

“We have also sponsored the theatre staff to the tune of P97, 000 to undergo refresher training in an effort to ensure the facility remains functional after the handover.”

Deputy Permanent Secretary, Finance and Development, Matilda Basinyi said she has no doubt the upgraded facility will greatly enhance the hospital’s operational capacity, safety and quality of care.

“Patients will no longer need to be referred to other hospitals, reducing travel time and costs for the government. Patients will receive timely treatment, reducing the risk of complications and improve overall health outcomes,” highlighted Basinyi.

For his part, Debswana Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andrew Motsomi praised charity-drives such as the annual OLDM GM’s Walk, which contributed P4.2 million towards the project, for making such gestures possible.

“Such initiatives help to augment where the business may fall short, and I must commend all those who have partnered to make projects such as these feasible,” said Motsomi.