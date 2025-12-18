Maun’s ‘Big City’ idea

Ambitious project seeks to transform tourist town

In a move designed to redefine Botswana’s tourism capital, the North West District Administration officially launched the Maun East Smart City initiative on Tuesday evening.

The landmark project aims to transform Maun from a sprawling village into a modern, sustainable urban hub, complete with international-standard infrastructure.

The vision includes ambitious developments such as: high-end housing, holiday homes, an international-standard hospital, modern recreational centers and a state-of-the-art police station among others.

Currently at concept stage, no time scale has been given on how long it will take to complete the ‘city’, although it is estimated around P3 billion will be needed to turn the dream into a reality.

Speaking at the launch, District Commissioner, Thabang Waloka described the scheme as a collective commitment to innovation and inclusive growth.

He emphasised that as the gateway to the Okavango Delta, Maun’s rapid urbanisation requires a shift toward ‘smarter’ planning.

“Rapid urbanisation demands that we plan smarter, build resilient infrastructure, and ensure that development is orderly, efficient, and environmentally responsible. This initiative seeks to create a city environment that is safe, connected and economically vibrant,” clarified Waloka.

The project aligns with Botswana’s Vision 2036 and the Reset Agenda, focusing on ‘Smart, Green and Inclusive’ growth.

By integrating digital solutions and efficient service delivery, it aims to serve as an engine for economic well-being for both current and future generations.

The Smart City is expected to create a ripple effect of opportunities across the North West District, including housing: diverse residential options across various income levels; employment, with new jobs for youth and opportunities for local contractors, as well as create investment in terms of stimulus for commercial activity and institutional services.

District Council Chairman, Itumeleng Kelebetseng reaffirmed the council’s support, noting that the project's success will be measured by its dedication to accountability and its ability to empower local businesses while remaining environmentally conscious.

The Maun East Smart City is the brainchild of Managed Portfolio Botswana.

Its Managing Director, Odirile Kenney explained Maun was chosen deliberately due to its status as an international gateway and its anticipated growth.

“Growth here is inevitable, but how that growth happens is a choice. Maun is at a turning point. Acting now allows us to plan ahead instead of reacting later; it allows us to shape the future rather than chase it,” declared Kenny.

The project is designed as a coordinated urban precinct where residential living and business activities coexist within a smart infrastructure framework.

At the time of the launch, Kenny admitted they are yet to secure land for the first phase of the project, which will include construction of houses for sale.