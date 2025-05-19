Nurse loses p210, 000 to Forex scammer

Kang Police are currently investigating a case where a 27-year-old nurse stationed at Hukuntsi Primary Hospital was allegedly defrauded of P210,000 by a suspected conman. The individual, posing as a Forex trader, reportedly lured the nurse with promises of doubling her money.

According to reports, the nurse’s initial contact with the alleged scammer occurred online after she accepted a Facebook friend request from him in October 2024. Despite never meeting in person, they established a rapport through regular correspondence on social media. Over the subsequent four months, the nurse developed enough trust in her online acquaintance to take out a P230,000 loan and send him P210,000 on January 25th for the purported Forex trading, leaving her with P20,000. The funds were transferred to an FNB Bank Account.

The nurse’s suspicions were aroused when the ‘trader’ ceased communication after receiving the money. Kang Station Commander, Solomon Lesedi, confirmed the incident, stating, “Unfortunately, after several attempts to contact the suspect, she started to suspect she had been swindled and subsequently reported the incident to the police.” The official report was made on Thursday, May 8th. As of two weeks later, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. If apprehended, the suspect will face charges of obtaining by false pretences.

This incident highlights a concerning trend of online financial scams. Police have also issued warnings to the public regarding a prevalent new scam involving text messages that falsely claim a recipient’s bank account has been frozen due to an outdated Bank App. These deceptive messages often contain links that, if clicked, prompt users to enter their personal banking details, leading to the disclosure of sensitive information and subsequent unauthorised transactions.

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) has reported similar recent cases, including a 54-year-old man in Maun who lost over P200,000 on March 25th, and a 46-year-old woman in Letlhakane who was defrauded of nearly P160,000. Assistant Commissioner, Near Bagali, has strongly advised the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from sharing any personal banking details with unknown individuals online, avoid clicking on suspicious links received via text messages or email, and to always verify any banking-related communications directly with their respective banks. He also urged the immediate reporting of any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or their bank.