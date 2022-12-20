No more relief!

Despite high inflation, BOB to withdraw Covid-19 Relief Measures

The Covid-19 pandemic led to unprecedented economic consequences in Botswana and worldwide, prompting the need for a targeted economic policy response.

Following the scourge, which brought many businesses to a standstill and forced some to close forever, government, through Bank of Botswana (BoB), announced a number of relief measures.

Introduced on 1st April 2020, the measures were proposed on a temporary basis, with their existence dependent on the severity of Covid-19.

With the pandemic subsiding at long last, it...